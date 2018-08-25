‘Hantu Kak Limah’ nearing RM30m mark

There's no stopping Mamat Khalid's latest film. — Picture via Instagram/Astro Shaw

PETALING JAYA, August 25 — Hantu Kak Limah looks set to break past the RM30 million barrier in weeks to come.

As of 15 days, the film directed by Mamat Khalid has collected RM27.5 million and with at least two more weeks in cinemas, it looks set to secure the list of highest grossing film of all time – almost RM10 million clear of the previous record holder Abang Long Fadil 2 (RM18.15 million).

Mamat hoped that the success of this film will lead to a healthier competition among local filmmakers.

“This is something new to me and to other directors as well.

“To sum up the situation, I’ll compare it to Al Jolson’s famous line – “You ain’t heard nothing yet” – and this should be a sign of better things to come,” the 55-year-old said.

The comedy-horror flick took in RM1.8 million on its opening day and collected RM13.6 million after only a week in theatres.

On Monday, the movie officially became Malaysia’s highest grossing film of all time with RM20.5 million.

Hantu Kak Limah starring Zul Ariffin, Uqasha Senrose, Awie and Deliomawati is the latest extension of Mamat’s Kampung Pisang Series and the third after 2010’s Hantu Kak Limah Balik Rumah and 2013’s Husin, Mon dan Jin Pakai Toncit.