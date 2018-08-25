Covers come off all-new BMW Z4

MUNICH, Aug 25 — A lot of focus at Monterey Car Week is still on very rare, sought-after and expensive classic cars, but Pebble Beach is increasingly becoming an event where major manufacturers like to launch brand new models too. One of the most high-profile debuts this year is the all-new BMW Z4, which has just been unveiled in its 2019 M40i First Edition form.

Thirty years after BMW began production of the Z1, and a year on from the Z4 Concept making its debut in the same place here at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, we’ve finally been given a full reveal of the much-anticipated new BMW roadster.

This M40i First Edition trim of the 2019 Z4 comes in a striking color called Frozen Orange Metallic and also features a BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line. The Munich automaker has this time chosen to go with an anthracite fabric roof instead of one of its cool but heavy and expensive folding metal systems, but the fabric top does have a “silver effect” and can be stowed away in as little as 10 seconds. Other highlights of this First Edition model are adaptive LED headlights, black mirror caps and two-tone, double-spoke 19-inch wheels.

The world premiere of the new Z4 sees it being shown on the Reviewing Stand of the world-renowned Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where on Sunday BMW will be hoping it’s named as the most outstanding automobile on display so it can be presented with the prestigious Best in Show trophy.

Inside this particular model is a black leather interior featuring contrast stitching, power adjustable seats, a head-up display, a premium Harman Kardon surround sound audio system, and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with two digital screens.

As for the mechanicals, the new roadster makes the most of its 3.0-liter inline-six engine with the inclusion of an adaptive, M-tuned sports suspension setup, an M Sport rear differential and M Sport braking package.

Although the manufacturer did release some estimated performance figures for the car during its initial press test drives recently, the precise figures are not going to be revealed until September 18. It’s likely the car will be as fast as it looks though, as the official numbers are almost certain to reveal a zero to 60 mph time of below four seconds.

But if you want to buy one of these new Z4s you’ll have to wait a while as they’re not going to be landing in dealerships until the second quarter of next year. — AFP-Relaxnews