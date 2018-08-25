Thanksgiving and winter travel plans? Why you'll want to book your flight now

With end-year holidays coming up, booking now might grab you good flight deals. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 25 — Planning to fly over US Thanksgiving or Christmas this year? Better look into booking a flight now if you want to score a good deal.

Because according to data from online booking platform CheapOair, airfare will be at its lowest over the next three weeks, before creeping back up again in the days leading up to Thanksgiving in November.

From now until the second week of August, CheapOair says the average price for domestic destinations in the US is poised to drop nine per cent, while airfares for international flights are expected to decrease seven percent.

Looking to spend Thanksgiving or Christmas where it’s sunny and warm? Airfares for Los Angeles, for instance, average USD US$266, while flights to Las Vegas are about US$261 (RM1,068).

Overall, mid-August prices for round-trip flights across the US average US$200-US$300. — AFP-Relaxnews