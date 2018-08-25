‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ host Robin Leach dies

Celebrity reporter Robin Leach has died after suffering a second stroke. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Celine Dion

LOS ANGELES, Aug 25 — Celebrity reporter Robin Leach, best known for hosting “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” has died just a few days shy of his 77th birthday.

Colleague John Katsilometes announced the news on Twitter yesterday. Leach suffered a second stroke while already in hospital in Las Vegas. After hosting the luxury lifestyle series “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” for more than 10 years ending in 1995, Leach joined the Las Vegas-Review Journal in 2016 as an entertainment columnist.

His distinctive voice and delivery of the line “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams” became a pop culture reference in the 80s and 90s.

Leach died just a few days short of his 77th birthday, Aug. 29.

Canadian singer Celine Dion was one of the first to send a message of condolences on Twitter. — AFP Relaxnews