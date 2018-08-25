Main roads in Putrajaya will be closed for National Day 2018

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the road diversion and closure would start from 6am until the event was over. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Several main roads in Putrajaya will be closed and diverted in stages from Sunday until August 31 with conjunction with the rehearsal and celebration of the National Day 2018.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the road diversion and closure would start from 6am until the event was over.

He said the affected roads are Laman Perdana, Persiaran Perdana, Lebuh Wawasan, Lebuh Saujana, Lebuh Bestari, Lebuh Setia, Jalan Perpaduan, Jambatan Wawasan, Jalan Pembangunan, Jalan Kemerdekaan and Jalan TA Rahman.

“Some 6,000 public parking lots have been provided and to make it convenient for the public to go to the venue, shuttle buses are also provided at certain pick up point and drop off zone.

“This celebration will be enlivened with parades and marches by the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces and other agencies with 300,000 people expected to be present,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said 1,351 police officers and personnel were assigned to safeguard public safety and traffic in conjunction with the National Day 2018 celebration in Putrajaya.

“The police is hoping for the cooperation of the people in complying with all the instructions and advice given so that the National Day celebration will proceed smoothly,” he said. — Berama