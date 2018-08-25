Cops nab babysitter after baby falls unconscious under her care

Seremban District Police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh said the woman was arrested in the compound of the Seremban Police headquarters’ compound at 8.45pm yesterday. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 25 — Police have arrested a 23-year-old babysitter to facilitate investigations into a case involving a four-month-old baby boy, Muhammad Ummar Zayyan Mohamad Haikal Hafiz, who was unconscious while under her care.

Seremban District Police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh said the woman was arrested in the compound of the Seremban Police headquarters’ compound at 8.45pm yesterday.

“The suspect will be brought to the Seremban court tomorrow for a remand application to facilitate further investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Thiew said the police received a report lodged by the victim’s mother on Monday at 10.52pm.

“In her report, the complainant said on the same day at about 7.07pm, she learned from the babysitter that her son was weak after crying loudly,” he said.

He said the complainant’s husband immediately went to the babysitter’s house at Taman Sri Mambau near here to fetch their child and brought him to the hospital.

Prior to this, the media had reported that Muhammad Ummar Zayyan’s mother, Zura Emilia Mokhtar said her son was being treated at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital’s paediatric intensive care centre and was still unconscious. — Bernama