Storm brings down Bukit Raja toll plaza ceiling

The ceiling of the Bukit Raja toll plaza in Klang collapsed on August 24, 2018 after a storm. — Fire and Rescue Department pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The ceiling of the Bukit Raja toll plaza in Klang collapsed this evening when it was hit by strong winds, causing massive traffic jams.

PLUS Malaysia tweeted that the 10pm incident at the toll plaza caused congestion in both directions.

“Please use alternative exits at the nearest toll plaza,” said the highway operator.

2200hrs Insiden melibatkan Tol Bukit Raja mengalami kerosakan. Sila guna laluan alternatif keluar di plaza tol berdekatan. Trafik sesak di kedua arah.@LLMinfotrafik — plusline1800880000 (@plustrafik) August 24, 2018

The Star Online quoted Selangor Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shari'at as saying that the incident at the nine-lane toll plaza had caused a one-kilometre jam.

The news website also reported that both sides of the toll booth were closed.

Photographs and videos of the incident showed debris scattered on the road.

No injuries were reported so far.