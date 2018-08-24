Ex-IGP Rahim Noor appointed facilitator for southern Thailand peace talks

Thai security stand watch as Muslim villagers (background) hold national flags and banners during an anti-violence rally in southern Thailand's Narathiwat province on December 22, 2012. – Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Mohd Noor today confirmed his appointment as the new facilitator for the southern Thailand peace talks.

Abdul Rahim, 75, replaced Datuk Seri Ahmad Zamzamin Hashim, who was appointed by the Barisan Nasional-led previous government, to facilitate the peace talks between the Thai government and MARA Patani, an umbrella body representing militant groups in southern Thailand.

Speaking to Bernama, the Malaysian fifth IGP who served from 1994 to 1999 said that he was surprised to receive the appointment letter, but honoured and prepared to use his experience to ensure success of the talks.

“Yes, I have received the appointment letter. I will go to Bukit Aman later to sort out the relevant matters,” he said without disclosing the date of appointment.

Elaborating, Abdul Rahim described his new task as very challenging as it involved prolonged issues and disputes which had yet to reach any concrete agreement.

As such, he said he would also use his experience as the Bukit Aman special branch director to facilitate the talks.

“I think my vast experience and knowledge on the issues at the border can be well put in use in performing my new task,” he said.

Abdul Rahim, however, said that he would also need the cooperation and commitment from the parties involved in ensuring success of the peace talks.

Kuala Lumpur has been hosting several rounds of peace talks between representatives from the Thailand Government and MARA Patani to seek a peaceful resolution to years of armed conflicts in southern Thailand.

About 7,000 people died as a result of armed conflicts in southern Thailand since 2004. — Bernama