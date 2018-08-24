U-23 football squad ends Asian Games challenge with 0-1 defeat to Japan

Datuk Ong Kim Swee consoles the national U-23 football squad’s players after their 0-1 loss to Japan during the round of 16 at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

BEKASI, Aug 24 — The national U-23 football squad’s 2018 Asian Games campaign in Jakarta-Palembang ended after 0-1 defeat to Japan at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium here, tonight.

In the dramatic round of 16 match, the Samurai Blue, who launched attack after attack throughout the match were finally given a penalty in the 88th minute which was scored by Ayase Ueda to take Japan to the quarter-finals.

As the underdogs, the squad led by Datuk Ong Kim Swee should be praised for their resilient defending as well as for creating several good chances to score throughout the game.

However, the fate was not in favour of the national team when two attempts by striker Muhammad Safawi Rashid, an 81st-minute freekick and an 83rd-minute strike only managed to hit the opponents’ crossbar and pole respectively.

Malaysia had a chance to take the lead in as early as the 14th minute when Japan’s goalkeeper Ryosuke Kojima failed to properly control the ball after captain Baddrol Bakhtiar’s attempt on goal, but Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid just missed out on the opportunity.

As the match was almost heading into extra time, Japan were given a penalty after defender Dominic Tan fouled Ueda in a dangerous area, thus ending Malaysia’s dream of making history by advancing to the next round. — Bernama