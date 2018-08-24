Halimey expects 60pc voter turnout on Sept 8

Pakatan Harapan’s Halimey Abu Bakar (left) and PAS’ Dr Halimah Ali, at the nomination centre in MBPJ Civic Centre in Petaling Jaya August 18, 2018. —Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Seri Setia state by-election Halimey Abu Bakar expects about 60 per cent of voters will go out to vote on September 8.

He said the target was set to surpass the percentage of voters’ turnout at theSungai Kandis state by-election early this month based on the feedback from the residents in the constituency since he started campaigning until today.

In the Sungai Kandis by-election, the percentage of voters’ turnout was 49.4 per cent.

“We have approached about 30 per cent of the voters in the Seri Setia constituency and God willing our campaigning efforts will be intensified in the last two weeks before polling day,” he told Bernama when met after distributing the Jalur Gemilang to patrons at a 24-hour restaurant in Kelana Jaya here today.

He also called on the voters in Seri Setia to come out in full force to cast their ballot on September 8 to elect their representative.

Halimey is facing PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali in a straight fight in the by-election.

The by-election is being held after its incumbent Shaharuddin Badaruddin died on August 2 due to colon cancer. — Bernama