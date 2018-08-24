Dr M attends first townhall session with PPBM division chiefs

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves after attending PPBM’s inaugural town hall meeting in Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attended the inaugural town hall session with about 150 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) division chiefs from all over the country, here today.

Dr Mahathir, who is also PPBM chairman, arrived at a hotel in Petaling Jaya at about 4.30pm and was welcomed by the party’s secretary-general Datuk Shahruddin Md. Salleh, who is also Sri Gading MP, as well as party supporters.

Also present were Kedah mentri besar and PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and PPBM Srikandi chief Rina Harun, who is also rural development minister.

The meeting was held behind closed doors and ended at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after the session, he said the meeting was aimed at drawing more members to PPBM and expanding the party.

“Today we met all the division chiefs as they play an important role in expanding the party. There was no important message (delivered at the meeting), just an effort to add more party members,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said this was due to PPBM not winning big in the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9, probably because the voters were confused over the party’s candidates. — Bernama