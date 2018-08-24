Tottenham captain Lloris charged with drink driving

Lloris was stopped by police in central London in the early hours of today. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 24 — Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving, British police said today.

Lloris, who won the World Cup with France last month, was stopped by police in central London in the early hours of today.

“A man has been charged following a routine patrol stop in Gloucester Place, W1,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Hugo Lloris, 31, of East Finchley was charged with drink driving on Friday, August 24. He has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 11.”

The 31-year-old Lloris joined Spurs from Olympique Lyonnais in 2012 and has made 254 appearances for the Premier League club.

Spurs next face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday. — Reuters