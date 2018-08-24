PDRM announces transfer of senior police officers

Members of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) at the ‘Turun Padang’ event in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfer of its senior officers, effective September 24.

PDRM Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat Corporate Communications head SAC Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said the transfer involved, among others, Pahang Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) Department's General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Roslan Bek Ahmad who would be appointed as Bukit Aman KDNKA deputy director (General Policing), with the rank of acting DCP.

“His place will be taken over by Pahang Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) deputy chief (Strategic Planning) ACP Khaled Che Lah with the rank of acting SAC,” she said in a statement here today.

Asmawati said Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat (Research and Development) Organisation Management Modernisation SAC, Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri will be transferred to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Prosecution/Law (D5) as principal assistant director.

Mohd Azman’s post would be replaced by Sentul district police chief R. Munusamy with the rank of acting SAC, while the latter’s post would be taken over by Bukit Aman CID’s Special Branch (D9) assistant director ACP Sapii Ahmad, she added.

Meanwhile, Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) deputy chief of staff (Land Operations) ACP Ahmad Fuad Othman has been promoted to chief of staff with the rank of acting SAC.

Supt Noor Hisam Nordin of the Bukit Aman Training Division will replace Ahmad Fuad with the rank of acting ACP.

Also on transfer is Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Hamzah Ahmad who will be appointed as Bukit Aman KDNKA’s Federal Reserve Unit commander with the rank of acting SAC.

Hamzah’s post will be taken over by Selangor CID’s Special Branch (D9) staff officer Supt Nasri Mansor with the rank of acting ACP.

In addition, Perak Management Department chief ACP Shaharon Anuar Abdul Latif will take over as Bukit Aman Management Department’s Secretariat/Police Retirement Affairs Division principal assistant director with the rank of acting SAC.

Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre deputy commandant (Training) ACP Abdul Latiff Yunus will replace Shaharon Anuar’s post.

Also involved in the transfer is Kuala Lumpur JPJKK deputy chief (Operations) ACP Latt Mazura Mansor, who will take over as the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department principal assistant director (Forgery/Syndicated) with the rank of acting SAC.

Her post will be taken over by Supt Razali Abu Samah of the Bukit Aman JPJKK Secretariat Division, with the rank of acting ACP.

Also on transfer is Kluang district police chief ACP Mohamad Laham as the new Bukit Aman CID’s Special Task Force On Organised Crime (STAFOC) principal assistant director with the rank of SAC.

Replacing Mohamad is Pahang KDNKA’s GOF Southeast Brigade deputy commander ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail.

In the meantime, Bukit Aman Narcotics CID (NCID) Secretariat principal assistant director ACP Abd Razak Md Zin is appointed as the department’s deputy director (Enforcement/Prevention/General Policing) with the rank of acting SAC.

Joining the list of transfer is Selangor JPJKK deputy chief (Operations) ACP Razimi Ahmad who will take over as Johor JPJKK chief with the rank of acting SAC.

Bukit Aman NCID assistant director (Detention) ACP Dalbir Singh Tanah Singh will be transferred within the same department as assistant director (Legislation/Investigation).

Dalbir Singh’s post will be replaced by Kelantan NCID chief Supt Mit Emong with the rank of acting ACP.

Meanwhile, Asmawati said Bukit Aman CID Secretariat principal assistant director Datuk K. Manoharan would retain the post with the rank of acting DCP.

Perak police contingent headquarters Protocol and Ceremony chief ACP Abu Bakar Romlee would also maintain his post with the rank of acting SAC, she added. — Bernama