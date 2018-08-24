Stay cool against Son Wan Ho, Misbun advises Lee Zii Jia

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia’s reacts against Kento Nishimoto of Japan during the 2018 Asian Games men’s badminton team event at Istora Senayan Stadium in Jakarta, August 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 24 — National shuttler Lee Zii Jia has been advised by singles head coach Datuk Misbun Sidek to “stay cool” when playing against World Number 5 Son Wan Ho of South Korea in the third round of the men’s singles competition in the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games at Istora Senayan tomorrow.

The 20-year-old who is ranked 53 advanced to the third round after beating Sarwar Azeem of Pakistan ;21-13 and 21-10 while Son defeated Nepal’s Ratnajit Tamang ;21-8 and 21-1.

“Son Wan Ho definitely has the upper hand but my advice to Zii Jia is to fight him all the way,” Misbun told Bernama.

The other Malaysian shuttlers in action today did not make headway in the second round.

Liew Daren gave a tough fight to Heo Kwang Hee of South Korea before bowing out in 8-21, 22-20 and 14-21.

In the women’s doubles, the sole Malaysian pair of Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean went down 17-21, 21-16 and 19-21 to Ashwini Ponnappa/Reddy N. Sikki of India.

Two pairs also fizzled out in the mixed doubles.

Rio Olympics 2016 silver medallists Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying lost in 17-21, 21-19 and 26-28 to Hong Kong pair Reginald Lee Chun Hei/Chau Hoi Wah.

Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai also lost 21-14, 11-21 and 20-22 to another Hong Kong pair, Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet, who are seeded fourth. — Bernama