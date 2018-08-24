Rice cooker suit: Shahidan, two others ordered to pay RM15,000

The plaintiff claimed that the defendants had breached the agreement on the purchase of 60,000 units of 1.8-litre electric rice cooker bearing the Umno logo. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — A breach of contract lawsuit filed by a businesswoman against former Perlis Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and two others over the purchase of rice cookers has been resolved.

The plaintiff, Florence Lee Jye Wen, the sole owner of an electrical appliance shop, Ecaster Media Sdn Bhd, today withdrew her suit after the named defendants — Shahidan, Perlis Umno secretary Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin and Perlis Umno treasurer Datuk Rozabil Abdul Rahman — settled the cost for 8,000 units of the rice cooker.

High Court judge Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh recorded the settlement after meeting with both lawyers in chambers and ordered the defendants, represented by lawyer Hilwa Bustam, to pay cost of RM15,000.

Counsel K. Lavinia, representing Lee, said all the payment arrears for the 8,000 units had been settled and the rice cookers would be sent to the defendants on September 7.

“As the payment for 8,000 units of the rice cookers had been made by the defendants, the plaintiff decided to withdraw the suit,” she said.

Lee, 30, sued Shahidan, Zahidi and Rozabil, last year to claim an alleged outstanding debt of RM592,000.

The plaintiff claimed that the defendants had breached the agreement on the purchase of 60,000 units of 1.8-litre electric rice cooker.

In a statement of claim filed on April 6, 2017, Lee said that, on May 15, 2015, Perlis Umno was keen to buy rice cookers bearing the state Umno logo with the first defendant’s initials ‘DSSK’ and would distribute 20,000 units each in Arau, Kangar and Padang Besar constituencies.

They then placed an initial order for 10,000 units of the rice cooker with all units were ready to be delivered through the directive of Perlis Umno by June 2015, but only 2,000 units were taken while the remaining 8,000 units were alleged to be unclaimed and unpaid for. — Bernama