Johor cops rescue victim less than five hours after kidnapping by loan sharks

Police said initial investigations revealed the motive for the kidnapping was due to the victim borrowing money from the loan sharks, and failing to make his scheduled repayments. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 24 — Police rescued a 47-year-old man, who was kidnapped, within five hours of his reported abduction from a restaurant in Bukit Indah here.

A team from the Johor police Serious Crimes Division (D9), assisted by the Iskandar Puteri district police, managed to arrest nine men during the sting operation at another restaurant in Bandar Selesa Jaya, Skudai at 1.50am today.

Johor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Kamaluddin Kassim said the suspects, aged between 20 and 60, are believed to be loan sharks.

He said police received a report from the victim’s family at 9pm yesterday shortly, after his wife received a random demand from the kidnappers.

Kamaluddin said initial investigations revealed the motive for the kidnapping was due to the victim borrowing money from the loan sharks, and failing to make his scheduled repayments.

“The family had also been pressured to pay more than the agreed sum as a condition for the victim’s release,” he said in a statement today.

It was learnt that police conducted a sting operation with the assistance of the family where the suspects agreed to meet at the restaurant in Bandar Selesa Jaya.

The suspects were arrested, while the victim was found safe in a car parked nearby.

Kamaluddin said the victim was injured, after he was assaulted by his abductors.

He was sent to hospital for further treatment.

“Police are still investigating the case and a manhunt is in progress to arrest other suspects,” said Kamaluddin.

The suspects have been remanded until August 30 to facilitate investigations under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping and Section 384 of the same Code for extortion.