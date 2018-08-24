cALLme e-hailing app to be introduced in KLIA Sept, says Loke

Loke said the cALLme application would be initiated at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport as the first phase before being extended to city taxis nationwide. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 24 — The cALLme application service, an e-hailing platform, will be introduced to airport taxi drivers by next month to facilitate taxi drivers in getting customers, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the cALLme application would be initiated at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport as the first phase before being extended to city taxis nationwide.

“This technology application will be one of the choices for today’s consumers and I am confident this modern platform will provide a good added value to the taxi system in the country,” he said.

Loke was speaking to the media after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian Taxi, Limousine and Rental Car Drivers and Operators Association (Petekma) and Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) to manage the cALLme application service here today.

The MoU was signed between Angkasa president Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah and Petekma president Mohd Syahrir Abd Aziz.

Loke said cALLme would give passengers the option to use airport taxi at a fixed price such as gazetted by the government without any hidden charges such as toll payments.

On the taxi industry’s request to change the colour or look of taxis, he said his ministry took an open-minded stand on the views and suggestions of the industry as long as it complied with the conditions set.

Meanwhile Mohd Syahrir urged the Transport Ministry to issue a guideline on the ceiling price controls for fare rates to ensure competitive and reasonable price quotes between cALLme and Grab e-hailing. — Bernama