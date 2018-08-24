Discussion on Malaysia’s request to defer HSR ongoing, says Singapore

Former PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak visits the KL-Singapore HSR Gallery at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 — Discussion between Singapore and Malaysia on the latter’s request to defer the High Speed Rail (HSR) project is ongoing, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Transport (MOT).

“The HSR Bilateral Agreement remains in force, unless Singapore and Malaysia mutually agree to vary it,” the ministry’s spokesperson said in an email to Bernama.

Singapore Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan and Malaysia’s Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali met on August 23 in Kuala Lumpur to continue the discussion they had on August 11 on the project.

It was earlier reported by The Straits Times that the two countries had agreed to put the HSR on hold after the ministers in charge met on August 23, with senior officials now tasked with negotiating the terms of the deferment.

Quoting sources, the report said both countries are studying how long the project should be shelved for, before returning to the discussion table. — Bernama