Pakatan candidate Halimey moots Quran-reading centres at Seri Setia apartments

Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Seri Setia by-election, Halimey Abu Bakar, speaks at the launch of the Pakatan Harapan Youth Machinery in Petaling Jaya August 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — Halimey Abu Bakar, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Seri Setia state by-election, said today he proposed to set up a ‘Rumah Ngaji’ or Quran-reading centre at each apartment block in the constituency if he is elected as the assemblyman.

The move was aimed at promoting the Quran-reading culture among the Muslim community in the area, he said at his daily press conference.

Polling is on September 8 in the by-election in which Halimey, a former member of the Petaling Jaya City Council, is involved in a straight fight with former Selangor state executive councillor Dr Halimah Ali of PAS. The by-election is being held following the death of the assemblyman, Shaharuddin Badaruddin of PH, on August 2.

Halimey also said that he intended to extend the programme on creating awareness on the way of life and Islamic values beyond the mosque and surau, and also shaping youths into having noble spiritual values so as to curb social ills in the constituency.

“I will ensure that the state government provides a special allocation for the organising of these programmes,” he said.

Halimey also reminded certain quarters not to boast that only they had the right to talk about Islam because there were specific agencies with the authority to handle matters association with religion.

He said the PH Selangor government had proven to have conformed to the Islamic precepts in its administration by channelling various allocations for Islamic programmes in the state.

“Although PH is a multiracial coalition, it is no reason for us not to highlight Islamic issues in this area,” he added.

In Kuala Lumpur, PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said she was optimistic PH would retain the seat.

Zuraida, who is the MP for Ampang, said Halimey had experience in government administration and understood the work of an assemblyman.

She spoke to reporters after attending the Women’s Day 2018 Conference at Dewan Perdana Felda.

Shaharuddin had won the seat in the 14th general election on May 9 with a majority of 19,372 votes, beating Yusoff M Haniff of the Barisan Nasional, Mohd Ghazali Daud of PAS and independent candidate S. Vigneswaran. — Bernama