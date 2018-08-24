Century Software secures DBKL and Socso contracts

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Century Software (M) Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Censof Holdings Bhd (Censof), has secured a RM3.85 million contract from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to provide comprehensive maintenance and support services for its ePBT financial management system.

The company has also received a contract worth RM999,983 from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to further enhance its system of managing prospective customers and current customer interactions.

The scope of work includes the supply, delivery, installation, testing, commissioning, post acceptance maintenance and support of the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and telephone switching system within an enterprise (IPPBX).

The system allows Socso to document everything from basic information to specific communications with their customers.

Censof group managing director, Ameer Shaik Mydin, in a statement said: “We are delighted that both DBKL and Socso have chosen Century Software as their provider. We greatly value the trust and confidence they have placed in us.” — Bernama