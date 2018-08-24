Axiata to expand fixed wireless in Malaysia

An Axiata logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Axiata Group Bhd will expand its fixed wireless broadband throughout Malaysia in the next two to three years, said President and Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim.

He said the group was in discussion with Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) to tap into the latter’s network in order to enhance Axiata’s fixed wireless broadband.

He added that the exercise would enable to group to transform its mobile companies into a full convergence company.

“We are actually expanding our fixed broadband in Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has been quite ahead because Dialog is there. In Peninsular Malaysia, we are looking at mostly fixed wireless as opposed to fixed fibre broadband for now.

“We have already started in Sabah and the space is less crowded. We are working on the possibility of a collaboration plan with TM to use their network into some of the homes. We are still in discussion,” he told reporters after announcing Axiata’s second-quarter financial performance ended June 30, 2018 (Q2) here today.

Group Chief Financial Officer Vivek Sood was also present.

Asked on investments for the exercise, Jamaludin said: “This year we are investing quite small. Celcom is investing to the tune of RM1.2 billion. Next year, we should ramp it up.”

Meanwhile, Axiata recorded a net loss of RM3.32 billion in Q2 versus a net profit of RM479.08 million in the previous corresponding period due to a one-off impairment of RM3.38 billion as a result of the de-recognition and reclassification of Idea Cellular Ltd from associate to simple investment.

Revenue in Q2 declined to RM5.87 billion from RM6.06 billion in the same period last year. — Bernama