Report: Agong not conferring titles on Sept 9 birthday

No honorific titles will be conferred in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday celebration for the first time as head of state. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — No honorific titles will be conferred in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday celebration for the first time as head of state.

According to Malaysiakini, a source attached with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed the matter.

“There will only be a speech by the Agong and a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” the anonymous source was quoted as saying.

The report also stated that the list of recipients provided by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration would be vetted again.

Three prominent figures were among 103 recipients conferred federal awards and honours in conjunction with the Agong’s birthday last year.

They were former chief justice Tun Md Raus Sharif and two former Cabinet ministers, Tun Michael Chen Wing Sum and Tun S. Samy Vellu.

They were conferred the Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM), the nation’s highest award which carries the title ‘Tun’.