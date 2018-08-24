Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on weaker demand for the local note on fresh concerns over the possibility of the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rates next month.

At 6pm, the local unit fell to 4.1070/1100 against the greenback from 4.1030/1070 at closing yesterday.

A dealer said the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday had signalled at another rate hike in September.

Meanwhile, the local note was traded mixed against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9950/9980 from 2.9942/9974 on Thursday and weakened against the euro at 4.7502/7553 from 4.7431/7489 previously.

The local note rose against the yen to 3.6851/6887 from 3.6994/7037 yesterday and improved against the British pound to 5.2668/2723 from 5.2765/2824 previously. — Bernama