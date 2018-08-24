Muhammed Abdul Khalid appointed as economic adviser to PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has appointed Muhammed Abdul Khalid as economic adviser to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, effective August 27.

Muhammed is currently serving as managing director and chief economist at DM Analytics Malaysia.

A trained economist with over 20 years of experience in various economic and financial sectors, he has served in various capacities which include being a consultant for the World Bank, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), United Nations Children’s Fund and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

In a statement today, the PMO said Muhammed had also served as a director of research at Khazanah Research Institute, head of economics at the Securities Commission Malaysia and a senior analyst at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies.

He was also a senior technical advisor at the UNDP Malaysia, and head of the Secretariat for the Council of Eminent Persons.

Muhammed obtained his PhD from the Institut d’études Politiques de Paris, France, and holds a Master’s degree in Economics from University of Malaya and a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Southern California, Los Angeles. — Bernama