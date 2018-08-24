How much does it cost to rent a superyacht like Equanimity?

The Equanimity is docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre in Port Klang August 7, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — Now that luxury superyacht Equanimity is officially for sale, the next question on everyone’s mind is who will be the vessel’s new owner?

The seized RM1 billion vessel has become the subject of fascination, offering a glimpse into the lives of the super-rich.

Owning a yacht is afforded to the ultra-wealthy but those who want in on the experience of sailing the seas with a bespoke travel itinerary and personal crew — if their bank account permits — chartering a yacht is the next best thing.

Luxury yacht charter website Yacht Charter Fleet is one of the few in the world that provides the niche service.

Equanimity, believed to belong to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is listed on the site but it is not for charter.

There are, however, 22 yachts similar to Equanimity that are available for charter, providing an estimate on how much a week’s rental for a luxury superyacht will set you back.

Take a deep breath.

On top of the list is the Amels-built Here Comes the Sun that costs a whopping US$1.4 million (RM5.8 million) to rent for a week.

The 272.31ft luxury yacht that was completed in 2017 features a helipad, beach club with grand bar, elevator, self-playing piano and sauna and steam room.

Here Comes the Sun has a cruising speed of 12.5 knots and a maximum speed of 17.5 knots.

The yacht can fit up to 12 guests, a crew of 25 and has 10 cabins.

On the lower end of the superyachts list that appeared on the search criteria is Cocoa Bean which rents for US$575,000 per week including expenses in winter and at a higher rental of US$642,500 in summer.

The rental price may be significantly less than Here Comes the Sun but it’s still an eye-watering figure.

Built by Trinity Yachts in 2014, the 242.78ft vessel accommodates 12 guests and 19 crew, and has six cabins including a master suite.

Cocoa Bean’s interior was designed by famed luxury yacht architect Evan K. Marshall and has a maximum speed of 15.5 knots.

Comparing the Oceanco-built Equanimity to Here Comes the Sun and Cocoa Bean, Equanimity boasts a higher top speed of 19.5 knots.

At 300ft, Equanimity wins when it comes to space — the yacht accommodates 18 guests, 28 crew members and has nine cabins.

The luxury vessel arrived on Malaysian waters on August 7 after the Indonesian government handed it to Malaysia following a seizure requested by US authorities as part of 1MDB investigations.

Today, Low slammed the government’s move to expedite the yacht’s sale as illegal and a “sham” via his lawyer.

Today, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and the federal government received the green light from the High Court to sell the superyacht.