Sime leases Battersea office space to co-working firm

A general view shows Battersea power station in London on February 26, 2012. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, August 24 — Sime Darby Property announced that it will lease 40,000 square feet of space at Battersea Power Station project in central London to No 18 for a bespoke workspace offering called The Engine Room.

No18 is a cosmopolitan members club for businesses with designed lounges, meeting rooms and high-end workspaces tailored to support all its members’ needs.

It currently has two venues in Stockholm, Sweden. Since becoming part of IWG, a global operator of leading workspace companies that has a presence in over 110 countries, No18 has also secured a presence in the US and Switzerland during a gradual global rollout.

“More than half of commercial space in the Power Station now taken,” said Sime Darby in a statement.

The Engine Room will cover two floors overlooking the light-filled southern atrium, it will look down into the two turbine halls that will house over 100 shops and restaurants for occupiers to enjoy.

No18 members will also be sharing the building with Apple, the anchor office tenant, and residents living in the Power Station’s new homes.

Out of the one million square feet of commercial space available in the Power Station building, 52 per cent has now been let as office space, with the retail and leisure space now actively pre-letting.

Battersea Power Station is also working in concert with a wide collection of heritage and emerging retail brands from the UK and across the globe to complement its vision for the 1930s and 1950s turbine halls and looks forward to announcing some of the brands that will also be calling the Power Station home.