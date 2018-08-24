Police seek Interpol red notice against Jho Low, dad

Jho Low is reportedly residing in China.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Police said today they will file a red notice application with Interpol to arrest fugitive financier Jho Low and his father and have them extradited to Malaysia to face prosecution.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said Jho Low and Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng were charged in absentia today under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 in connection to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Police also obtained an arrest warrant against both men.

“PDRM will file a ‘red notice’ application with Interpol to track and arrest both individuals to bring them back to face charges in the Malaysian court,” Mohamad Fuzi said in a statement.

The Edge Markets reported that Jho Low was hit with eight charges relating to the movement of several hundred million US dollars in BSI Bank in Singapore.

His father Larry was also charged under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act with transferring US$56 million to Jho Low.

Jho Low is reportedly residing in China. Malaysia does not have an extradition treaty with China.