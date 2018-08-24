Johor BN lauds response to rejection of Ayer Hitam election petition

Wee has been the Ayer Hitam MP since 2004. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Aug 24 — The outcome of Senator Liew Chin Tong’s unsuccessful election petition over the result for the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat demonstrates the maturity of local democracy, said Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

“This clearly shows democracy and the rule of law in the country is being practised, showing our maturity as a developed nation,” said the Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chief in a statement today.

“The court’s decision on the petition for GE14 for the Ayer Hitam parliamentary constituency by Liew is expected to be well received by all parties as the concept of democracy was also supported by the people when the transition of power took place in an orderly manner without any undesirable incidents,” he said.

Yesterday, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur dismissed Liew’s election petition after finding he did not provide adequate evidence to support his allegations of irregularities.

Liew said he was disappointed by the outcome, but accepted the decision and congratulated MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong as the lawful Ayer Hitam MP.

Wee retained his seat with a 303-vote majority in a three-cornered contest. He has been the Ayer Hitam MP since 2004.

Liew, who was recently made a senator and deputy defence minister, had filed the petition on June 12 to challenge the election results, claiming several regulations had been broken during the campaigning period.