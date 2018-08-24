Sukma athlete found drowned at Pantai Telok Kalong, two still missing

KEMAMAN, Aug 24 — One of three teenage boys who were swept away by waves at Pantai Telok Kalong beach here yesterday evening, was found drowned at 4.30am.

According to Fire and Rescue Department senior operations commander Mohamed Zulkhairul Mohamed Razilah, the body of Shahir Aqil Shahrun, 19, was found about 500 metres from the Fire Department control centre at the coast.

“The victim’s body was handed over to the police after being identified by family members,” he told reporters early this morning.

He said initial investigation revealed the victim was a martial arts exponent who was to represent Terengganu at this year’s Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Perak.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operation for two other victims Khairil Ikmal Danial Zamzuradi and Ahmad Daniel Firdaus Zubir, both 19, are still ongoing.

The three teenagers were swimming with four other friends at about 6pm yesterday, when they were swept away by a massive wave.

Shahir Aqil’s father Shahrun Ramli, 56, said the pencal silat exponent was supposed to register for final training before the Sukma in Kuala Terengganu yesterday morning but had deferred it to the afternoon.

The teen was a Mechanical Engineering student at Politeknik Ibrahim Sultan, Pasir Gudang, Johor and had taken up pencak silat when he was 14.

Shahrun said his fourth of five siblings would be deeply missed as he was very outgoing and cared very much for the family and friends.

“He was chosen to represent Terengganu at Sukma 2016 in Sarawak but I did not allow because I wanted him to focus on his studies for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination. But this time I gave him the go ahead because he was dedicated to the sport and did not neglect his studies.

“We (family) did not know he wanted to go fishing and for a barbecue in Teluk Kalong because we were told he was going to a neighbouring house for a feast. Only after that he and his friend went for the outing to Teluk Kalong,” he told reporters when met at the Kemaman Hospital mortuary. — Bernama