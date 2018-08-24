Five claim trial in transgender assault case

The five were charged together with three others still at large with voluntary causing serious injuries to the victim by using a piece of wood and PVC plastic pipes. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 24 — Five men, including three underage students, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to injuring a transgender last week.

Syaari Aziz, 37, Muhammad Haiqal Mohammad Aris, 19, and the three teenagers who will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination this year, made the plea after the charge was read out to them before Judge G Ramesh.

They were charged together with three others still at large with voluntary causing serious injuries to the victim by using a piece of wood and PVC plastic pipes.

They allegedly committed the offence at Jalan A. S Tambaiyah 3 here at 12.15am on August 15.

The court set bail at RM10,000 with one surety for each of the accused and fixed September 3 for mention. — Bernama