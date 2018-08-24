DAP says eight MPs invited to China

The eight are party veteran Lim Kit Siang, Fong Kui Lun, Ngeh Koo Ham, Alice Lau, Khoo Poay Tiong, Chan Foong Hin, Oscar Ling and Wong Tack. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — China’s ruling Communist Party has invited eight federal lawmakers from DAP to visit the country.

The eight are party veteran Lim Kit Siang, Fong Kui Lun, Ngeh Koo Ham, Alice Lau, Khoo Poay Tiong, Chan Foong Hin, Oscar Ling and Wong Tack.

The visit is from today until the eve of Merdeka.

According to the statement announcing the visit, DAP said it was to build on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s official visit to China that concluded this week.

The group will travel to both Beijing and Shanghai.