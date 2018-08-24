Education Ministry to help establish Universti Johor, says Maszlee

Maszlee said he expected Universiti Johor to be one of the country’s leading higher learning institutions. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Ministry of Education will extend cooperation to smoothen the process of establishing Universiti Johor, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Maszlee, in welcoming the initiative to establish the university, expected to be one of the country’s leading higher learning institutions, said he had the opportunity to attend a discussion on the university recently.

“The Education Ministry was directly involved in lending its experts for the establishment of Universiti Johor,” he told Bernama.

On August 16, Johor Islamic Affairs and Education Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan informed the state legislative assembly that the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, had consented to the establishment of Universiti Johor in June this year.

Aminolhuda said several advisory panel and secretariat committees had been set up since early June to enable studies on the establishment of the university.

The plans for Universiti Johor were submitted to the Johor State Economic Planning Unit, Ministry of Education, Higher Education Department and a representative of the education minister on August 6. — Bernama