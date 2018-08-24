Watch the first trailer for Ben Mendelsohn’s ‘The Land of Steady Habits’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Netflix’s upcoming comedy drama ‘The Land of Steady Habits’ that stars Ben Mendelsohn.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Netflix has released a new trailer for upcoming comedy drama The Land of Steady Habits that stars Ben Mendelsohn.

The film is based on Ted Thompson’s novel of the same name and it sees Mendelsohn playing Anders Hill who decides to change up his life to find happiness. He leaves his wife and retires from work in an attempt to start a new life before finally coming to terms with the old one.

The film also stars Edie Falco, Thomas Mann, Elizabeth Marvel, Bill Camp, Charlie Tahan and Connie Britton.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Writer/director Nicole Holofcener brings us a drama about parenting, loss and the consequences of our self-destructive behaviour. The story features a deeply flawed male protagonist whose tragic mistakes impact and inform the complex relationships in his life. Far from a recognisable tale of a middle-aged rake in crisis, this is an emotionally resonant portrait of a fractured family explored by one of our most keenly observant directors.

“Feeling trapped in the stifling, wealthy enclave of Westport, Connecticut, Anders Hill (Mendelsohn) retires from his job in finance and leaves his wife (Falco) in the hopes that it will renew his lust for life. However, he’s quickly faced with the startling reality of his choices; he spends his days looking for things to decorate his empty shelves, sleeping with strangers and feeling terribly lost.

“Missing his ex-wife and on the outs with his troubled 27-year-old son (Mann), Anders befriends a drug-addicted teen (Tahan), sending him down a path of reckless and of deeply regrettable behaviour. His shameful actions cause him to question who he is as a father and, ultimately, who he is as a person.”

The Land of Steady Habits will be released on Netflix on September 14.