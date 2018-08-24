Hartalega’s new plants to boost production by 15pc

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Hartalega Holdings Bhd’s new latex glove manufacturing plant, which is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2019, is expected to boost the company’s production capacity by 15 per cent in three year’s time.

Managing Director Kuan Mun Leong said the company’s production capacity would increase to over 44 billion premium latex gloves per year from the current 30 billion per annum.

“As an integral part of our long-term growth plans, we are also accelerating the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), starting with the new Next Generation Integrated Glove Manufacturing Complex (NGC) Plant 5 which has started production this month,” he told reporters after the company’s annual general meeting today.

He said the adoption of IoT was not only aimed at improving productivity but also to reduce human error and the dependency on foreign labour, as well as enabling digital monitoring of production lines.

“In the near future, we hope to implement automated glove packaging into boxes which is currently a manual process. We will keep looking at more ways to use IoT tools and big data in our business,” said Kuan.

He said the first shipment of its antimicrobial gloves (AMG), the company’s newest product, would arrive in Germany for delivery to a medical supplies company.

However, Kuan said there was a delay in the submission of the AMG to the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain export approval into the US market.

“The delay was due to several factors, including test results taking longer than expected, but we hope it will be approved by the second half of 2019,” he said.

The managing director said although over 30 per cent of the company’s exports was for US consumers, around 60 per cent was for other non-FDA markets including Japan, Korea and other European countries.

“Also, we do not foresee any impact arising from (the current) US-China trade tensions,” he added.

Hartelaga’s AMG were developed in collaboration with UK-based researchers and provides additional protective coverage to prevent infection during medical examinations, and will be available locally in 2018.

Meanwhile, asked on the impact of the upcoming implementation of the Sales and Services Tax on Sept 1, Kuan said there would be almost no impact as it is an export company and would be exempted from most of the taxes.

“If the government implements a higher minimum wage, the increased cost incurred will be passed on to consumers,” he added. — Bernama