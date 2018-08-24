Celcom appoints new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom) has appointed Mohamad Idham Nawawi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Sept 1.

In a statement today, Celcom said Mohamad Idham, who is currently serving as Group Chief Corporate Officer, would replace Michael Kuehner whose tenure ends on Aug 31.

“The succession is part of the original plan to appoint an internal talent for the next phase of transformation,” it said.

The company said Mohamad Idham had 25 years of experience within the telecommunications industry in Malaysia and the region.

Celcom is part of the Axiata Group of Companies, with close to 350 million customers across 11 Asian markets. — Bernama