Malaysian court grants 1MDB, Putrajaya permission to sell Equanimity

Lawyers Jeremy M. Joseph and Ong Chee Kwan speak to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 24, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The High Court here today granted an application by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and the federal government to sell luxury yacht Equanimity.

The lawyers representing the plaintiffs, Ong Chee Kwan and Jeremy M. Joseph, said High Court judge Datuk Khadijah Idris granted their application today in chambers, without representatives from the defendant.

“The court has granted our application pending determination of action, meaning we have got the order to sell the vessel.

“Our next step is to of course pursue with as much haste as possible to get the vessel sold,” Ong told reporters.

Ong stressed the urgent need to sell the vessel due to its high maintenance costs.

“The application is to have the vessel sold before the determination of action because it is a diminishing asset because the cost of maintenance is so high.

“We need to get it sold as soon as possible because the longer you have it maintained at this cost, the value of the vessel will diminish and the proceeds from it will also diminish,” Ong added.

The ownership and custody of the Equanimity — a RM1 billion yacht that allegedly belongs to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low — are currently disputed in United States court proceedings.

