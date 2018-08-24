Musa Aman no-show at own swearing-in

The Sungai Sibuga rep must be sworn in before September 11 or be disqualified. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 24 — Tan Sri Musa Aman missed a swearing-in ceremony arranged specifically for him today, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

Deputy Sabah Speaker Datuk Ahmad Abdul Rahman told reporters that the former chief minister had informed the assembly he would show up at 2.30pm today.

“Yes, he was supposed to be sworn-in today, but due to unforeseen circumstances... for reasons we do not know... he has failed to show up,” he said.

Ahmad said his office was informed last week, even before Musa returned to the country on Tuesday, that he would show up to take his lawmaker’s oath today.

The Sungai Sibuga representative must do so before September 11 or be disqualified.

Musa was arrested yesterday but police have since released him after failing to secure a remand order to detain him further. He is believed to still be in a private hospital in the Klang Valley.

Ahmad said they were informed by phone today that he would not attend and have not set a replacement date.

“They will email us again soon. Give him the chance to do it. No need to be hasty. He still has till September 11 to be sworn in,” he said.

Ahmad added that the Speaker’s office was impartial and would do its best to facilitate the Sungai Sibuga assemblyman’s swearing-in.

Musa reportedly left for London on May 16, after political nemesis Shafie wrested the state government from him and was sworn in as chief minister on May 12.

Since then, Musa was sought by the police over alleged criminal intimidation of Sabah’s Yang Di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, over the swearing-in of the chief minister on May 10.

He is also being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of buying over assemblymen.

Musa has an ongoing lawsuit against Shafie and Juhar to declare himself the rightful chief minister.