Urban Decay is discontinuing its iconic Naked Palette

A screengrab from Urban Decay’s Instagram account shows the cult favourite Naked Palette.

NEW YORK, Aug 24 — Urban Decay has shocked the beauty industry by killing off its signature Naked Palette.

The cruelty-free makeup brand has announced, in a somewhat dramatic fashion, the demise of its iconic nude-themed, 12-shade eyeshadow palette, which has sold more than 30 million units globally since its creation in 2010. The reason for the palette’s passing is unknown.

“Saying goodbye to Naked is extremely bittersweet,” said Urban Decay founding partner Wende Zomnir in a statement. “It was a big moment in our history. It’s a little painful to leave your past behind, but it’s also essential to always evolve. I will forever miss Naked, but we plan to turn the grief into even more greatness. Urban Decay will continue to thrive in Naked’s memory and honour — just wait and see.”

In a surreal twist, a funeral was held for the palette yesterday in Newport Beach, California, attended by Urban Decay ambassador Nicole Richie and influencers Kandee Johnson and Shayla Mitchell. “Everyone has tried to copy you, but no one has been able to capture your true essence,” Richie deadpanned during the ceremony, which was filmed for YouTube.

The cryptic move has left beauty fans perplexed, but to compensate, Urban Decay is offering shoppers one last chance to get their hands on the palette for the reduced price of US$27 (RM111).

Watch the funeral at mourn Naked here. — AFP-Relaxnews