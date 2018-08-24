See Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton in eerie trailer for ‘Suspiria’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming horror remake ‘Suspiria’ that stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Grace Moretz and Mia Goth among others.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Amazon Studios has released a new trailer for upcoming horror remake Suspiria that stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

The film is based on Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic and it sees Johnson play a young American dancer who joins a world-renowned dance company in Berlin only to find herself caught up in nightmare after strange things happen to the people around her.

Also starring in the film are Chloë Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, original Suspiria actress Jessica Harper, Lutz Ebersdorf, Renée Soutendijk, Sylvie Testud, Angela Winkler, Malgorzata Bela and Ingrid Caven.

The synopsis of the film reads: “As a darkness builds at the centre of a world-renowned dance company, its artistic director (Swinton), a young American new to the troupe (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Ebersdorf) become entangled in a bloody, sighing nightmare.”

Suspiria is set for release on November 2. Watch the clip below, but do caution the graphic details in it.