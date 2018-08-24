MGB Berhad revenue up 15pc in second quarter

MGB Berhad reports, in a filing to Bursa Malaysia (pic), revenue growth of 15 per cent in 2018 Q2, coming in at RM369.33 million. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — MGB Berhad’s revenue grew 15 per cent, from RM48.98 million to RM369.33 million in the second quarter of this year.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, the investment holding company said its revenue was boosted mainly through its stake in the construction sector, namely through several property projects, including the completion of Phase Two of the Zenopy Residence in Seri Kembangan, a fast-expanding suburb in Selangor.

“The steady construction progress coupled with marketing and incentive strategies to further stimulate the sales, Phase Two is expected to contribute more favourable towards the second half of the year,” the company said in the filing.

MBG also expressed confidence that it can grow under the new Pakatan Harapan government.

“Tapping on the Government’s major focus and initiative in 2018 coupled with the group’s existing track record and visibility in affordable houses project and piling work for infrastructure, the group possess competitive advantages to continue tender for infrastructure and housing construction projects to replenish its existing order books.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the board is cautiously optimistic that the group will perform satisfactorily in this year,” it said.

MBG is majority-owned by LBS Bina Group Berhad.