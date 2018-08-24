Bursa falls, unable to find support at mid-afternoon

Shares on Bursa Malaysia remain broadly weaker in the run to mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today on profit-taking in selected heavyweights and blue chips, dealers said.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 9.79 points to 1,801.08 after moving between 1,798.84 and 1,806.61 during the session.

The index opened 4.52 points weaker at 1,806.35 from Thursday's close of 1,810.87.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 569 to 237 with 366 counters unchanged, 718 untraded and 34 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.55 billion shares worth RM1.16 billion.

Panasonic remained as the top loser, declining RM1.68 to RM40.00, after reporting a weaker financial performance in the first quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2018, due to lower sales in the export market for both home appliances and fan products.

The electrical products manufacturer’s Q1 net profit dropped 36.5 per cent to RM25.14 million while revenue slipped 6.8 per cent to RM305.57 million compared with the same quarter in 2017.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank declined one sen to RM9.80, Public Bank slipped 50 sen to RM24.82, TNB erased four sen to RM15.70 and CIMB fell two sen to RM5.92.

Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM9.36.

Among actives, Sapura Energy lost 15.5 sen to 44 sen, MY EG shed two sen to RM1.37 and UCrest dipped 3.5 sen to 35 sen while Borneo Oil was flat at six sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 78.88 points to 12,712.53, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 76.69 points to 12,497.16 and the FBM 70 fell 127.59 points to 15,462.82.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 67.43 points to 12,873.07 and the FBM Ace Index slipped 58.77 points to 5,440.80.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 129.67 points lower at 17,586.99, the Industrial Index trimmed 25.68 points to 3,240.01 and the Plantation Index fell 35.21 points to 7,637.15. — Bernama