OCM president Norza optimistic Asian Games target can be achieved

PALEMBANG, Aug 24 — Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria is optimistic that the national contingent can achieve the seven-gold target at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

He said that with nine more days to go before the curtains come down, the contingent was capable of realising the objective, with at least two gold expected to come in Palembang.

After almost a week of action, Malaysia have only been able to secure one gold, delivered by keglers Esther Cheah, Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman and Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi in the women’s trios.

Speaking to the Malaysian media at the Athletes Village here today, he said that the two gold in Palembang were expected from sepak takraw and bowling and that should it be a reality, would inspire the athletes in Jakarta to find the other four.

The athletes in Palembang have delivered a gold and two silver so far while in Jakarta, Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil clinched a silver in the dressage (equestrian) and Yap Khim Wen won a bronze in the women’s Poomsae (taekwondo).

Asked whether Malaysia would be able to finish in the top 10, Norza said right now OCM was more concerned about achieving the seven-gold target.

He also said that now was not the time to point fingers at anyone over the lacklustre performance of some of the squads and what was important was that the fighting spirit of the national contingent remained high.

The national shooters fared miserably with none managing to get past the qualifying stage.

He also thanked the Games organisers INASGOC and the local government in Palembang for providing top-notch facilities and support services. — Bernama