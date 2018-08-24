Axiata group reports RM3.3b net loss in Q2

Screen capture of Axiata Group website www.axiata.com.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Axiata Group Bhd recorded a net loss of RM3.32 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 (Q2 FY18) versus RM479.08 million net profit in the previous corresponding period.

Revenue declined to RM5.87 billion from RM6.06 billion in the same period last year.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Axiata said for the six months ended June 30, 2018, it incurred a RM3.41 billion net loss compared with a net profit of RM741.11 million in the corresponding period in 2017. — Bernama