Charged in absentia, Jho Low claims innocence against ‘political reprisal’

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho insists he has done nothing wrong after being charged in absentia with money laundering over 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) today.

His spokesman added that the Penang-born, better known as Jho Low, will not submit himself to court for trial here, claiming that his guilt has already been predetermined.

“These charges are obviously designed to distract from the Mahathir regime’s disastrous seizure of the Equanimity yacht and their plan to sell it at auction without any attempt to verify ownership of the vessel through proper legal process,” the unnamed spokesman said in an emailed statement through an Australian public relations firm.

“He will not submit to any jurisdiction where guilt has been predetermined by politics and self-interest overrules legal process.

“It is abundantly clear that it would be impossible for Mr Low to get a fair trial in Malaysia, where the government has proven time and time again that they have no interest in the rule of law, he added.

The spokesman said Low is consulting his lawyers on his legal options.

The Edge financial paper reported on its website today that the government had filed eight charges against the 37-year-old Low and his father Tan Sri Larry Low under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act.

The charges relate to the movement of several hundred million US dollars in BSI Bank in Singapore.

The Sessions Court in Putrajaya was also reported to have issued warrants for the arrest of father and son, although the junior Low already has outstanding warrants against him here.

The whereabouts of the fugitive financier are not known and range from parts of China and Southeast Asia to the Middle East.

Another court is also currently hearing the government’s attempt to expedite the sale of the seized RM1 billion Equanimity superyacht said to have been bought by Jho Low with money stolen from 1MDB.