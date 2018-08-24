Oil bounces after longest losing run since 2015 on supply risks

A man looks on oil platform during a cruise in the North Sea, Norway, in this handout picture July 21, 2016. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 — The prospect of tighter supplies from the US to the North Sea and Iran is helping oil recover this week from the longest losing streak since 2015.

Futures in New York are headed for a 3.5 per cent gain this week, the first advance in two months. In the US, latest data showed stockpiles dropped by more than twice what analysts had expected, while supplies in the North Sea are under threat from labour strikes at Total SA’s fields. Uncertainty also persists over how Iran’s exports will be affected by impending American sanctions against Opec’s third-biggest producer.

The risk of supply disruptions as US inventories shrink is easing pressure on crude, which had fallen in mid-August to the lowest level in over two months. Everything from emerging market turmoil to a US-China trade tiff and signs that Opec will fill any potential supply gaps had dragged prices down. Also contributing to the decline was a gain in the US dollar, which reduced the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.

“The larger-than-expected decrease in US stockpiles, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding Iranian supplies, have pushed up oil prices this week,” Kim Kwangrae, a commodity analyst at Samsung Futures Inc, said by phone from Seoul. “But further increases will come under pressure as political issues such as the trade war are still ongoing.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery traded at US$68.19 (RM279.42) a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 36 cents, at 11.17am in Singapore. The contract dipped three cents to settle at US$67.83 yesterday. Total volume traded was about 28 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement increased 30 cents to US$75.03 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract is up 4.5 per cent on the week. The global benchmark crude traded at a US$6.86 premium to WTI.

UK strike

Futures for December delivery was 0.9 per cent higher at 512.3 yuan (RM306.72) a barrel on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. The contract is up 3.1 per cent this week.

In the UK, talks between union members and North Sea platform operator Total broke down, according to union Unite. As a result, a series of 12-hour stoppages on the platforms was planned to take place on certain days in September and October on the fields that affect North Sea oil and gas production.

Stockpiles slide

Elsewhere, government data on Wednesday showed US crude stockpiles declined by 5.84 million barrels last week, more than the two million decline that was expected in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Meanwhile, industry consultant FGE predicts that Iranian oil exports will drop below one million barrels a day by the middle of next year after the US reimposes sanctions targeting its crude in early November. The Persian Gulf nation has shipped about 2.5 million barrel a day of crude and condensate so far this year, it said in an Aug 23 note.

Still, investors are also wary that a dispute between the US and China could imperil global economic growth and weaken energy demand. Trade talks between the nations wrapped yesterday without major progress, setting the stage for further escalation of the conflict between the world’s two largest economies.

While the conclusion of talks came just hours after the two nations unveiled their latest round of tit-for-tat tariffs, the US is preparing a bigger tranche of tariffs on some 6,000 Chinese products to take effect as early as next month.

Other oil market news

Kazakhstan’s Kashagan oil production declined about 30 per cent amid planned maintenance that began last week, said the country’s Deputy Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

China’s CNOOC Ltd said it plans to boost spending through the remainder of this year to meet investment targets as the resurgence in crude prices pushed its half-year profit to the highest since 2014. — Bloomberg