IGP says will file investigation papers on Musa Aman next week

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Police will submit their investigation findings on allegations of criminal intimidation involving Tan Sri Musa Aman to the Attorney General’s Chambers on August 27, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

He also confirmed that Musa has since been released from custody after police failed to obtain a remand order for the former Sabah chief minister.

Police previously obtained a warrant for his arrest over Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s report that Musa criminally intimidated him on May 10.

“The investigation papers regarding this case is expected to to be handed over by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) to the deputy public prosecutor’s office on August 27.

“The RMP gives its assurance that the investigation against Tan Sri Musa Aman was conducted transparently and fairly, according to law,” Fuzi added.

Musa had been arrested at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur following his return from the UK, where he went after losing the CM’s post.

He is also under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of buying over state assemblymen.