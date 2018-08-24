Report: Charges filed against Jho Low, dad

Formal criminal charges against Jho Low and his father over the 1MDB scandal have been submitted by Malaysian authorities. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Malaysian authorities have submitted criminal charges against fugitive tycoon Low Taek Jho and his father over the 1MDB corruption scandal.

According to The Edge Markets website, the charges were filed in absentia as the Penang-born businessman has continued to evade local law enforcement agencies attempting to find him abroad.

“With the registration of the charges, the next step is to seek an extradition,” an unnamed source told the site.

The Edge Markets reported that the charges were based on the investigations of the federal police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) and filed with the Sessions Court in Putrajaya today.

The presiding judge has issued warrants for the arrest of both men although the junior Low already has outstanding warrants against him here.

The whereabouts of the fugitive financier known as Jho Low are not known and range from parts of China and Southeast Asia to the Middle East.

According to The Edge Markets, the Attorney General’s Chambers proffered eight charges against Jho Low using the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act.

The charges relate to the movement of several hundred million US dollars in BSI Bank in Singapore.

His father, Tan Sri Larry Low, was charged under the same law with transferring US$56 million to Jho Low.

Another court is also currently hearing the government’s attempt to expedite the sale of the seized RM1 billion Equanimity superyacht believed to be Jho Low’s and currently in the custody of the Malaysian government.

Aside from Jho Low, authorities have also charged former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak with money laundering, criminal breach of trust and power abuse related to the transfer of money from a former 1MDB unit.