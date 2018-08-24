Touch ‘n Go integrates more closely with e-wallet app

To date, there are more than 22 million active Touch ‘n Go card users in the country. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Touch 'n Go users can now access their cards’ information via the firm’s e-Wallet mobile app, said TNG Digital chief executive officer Syahrunizam Samsudin.

“We are expecting to launch the e-Wallet in a couple of months and this is only a trial period to see the response from the public,” he said during the official launch of its operations hub in Bangsar South.

He said the app has been downloaded about 300,000 times and expected this to reach 500,000 in a few months.

The e-wallet is not contactless like the card, but used Quick Response (QR) codes to perform, among others, online shopping, bill payment, retail payment, as well as Peer-to-Peer fund transfers.

To date, there are more than 22 million active Touch ‘n Go card users in the country .

The integration addresses users’ complaints about having to use an app separate from the e-wallet app to view and top up the physical cards.

The integration of the Touch 'N Go card and its digital payment platforms came 13 months after the tie-up between Touch 'N Go and Ant Financial, which operates Alipay, was first announced in July last year.

TNG Digital Sdn Bhd is a joint venture company between Touch 'N Go Sdn Bhd and Alibaba's mobile payment giant Ant Financial Group.