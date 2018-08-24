Report: Sabah Speaker preps for Musa Aman’s swearing-in

Sabah Speaker Syed Abas Syed Ali told Utusan Malaysia that his office was informed by Musa (pic) that he would be present to take his lawmaker’s oath today. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 24 — The state assembly here is being readied for the swearing-in of former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman as Sungai Sibuga assemblyman following his release on police bail today.

Sabah Speaker Syed Abas Syed Ali told Utusan Malaysia that his office was informed by Musa that he would be present to take his lawmaker’s oath today, but declined to elaborate.

“Yes, we were told to make preparations so if he comes then we will proceed.

“But we don’t know for sure if he will be present. Otherwise we can do it another time,” he told the Malay language portal.

Musa, who had been out of the country since May, stands to lose his Sungai Sibuga seat if he is not sworn in at the State Assembly by September 11.

Musa returned to the country on Tuesday night on a private jet and was immediately admitted to a private hospital.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said that he was under arrest as of yesterday to facilitate investigations for criminal intimidation against Sabah’s Tuan Yang diPertua.

Police confirmed Musa was released on bail after they failed to remand him.