Bursa losses continue till morning close

Traders keep disposing of selected heavyweight stocks for Bursa Malaysia to end the morning session lower. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower, weighed down by losses in selected heavyweight stocks led by Public Bank and Petronas Gas, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 8.09 points to 1,802.78 after moving between 1,798.84 and 1,806.61 during the session.

The index opened 4.52 points weaker at 1,806.35, from Thursday's close of 1,810.87.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 489 to 235 with 376 counters unchanged, 790 untraded and 34 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 927.12 million shares worth RM774.89 million.

Dealers said profit taking was seen in Public Bank which lost 42 sen to RM24.90 as it retreated from yesterday’s high gain of 64 sen.

Given the current market capitalisation size of RM98.3 billion, Public Bank remains the second-largest company on the local bourse after Maybank.

A dealer said the negative performance of the FBM KLCI was also in line with most regional peers, and alongside cautious sentiment due to external uncertainties particularly in relation to the US and China trade war.

“Investors continued to stay on the sidelines as there was no sign of the progress between the US and China after their two-day meeting on the trade war,” he said.

Regionally, the Singapore Straits Times index decreased 0.62 per cent to 3,229.87, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 0.69 per cent to 27,599.46, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.64 per cent to 22,554.29 and China's SSE Composite Index fell 0.35 per cent to 2,714.98.

Among the top losers, Panasonic eased RM1.64 to RM40.04 as BAT eased 48 sen to RM36.72 and Allainz fell 38 sen to RM13.12.

Of heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB slid one sen each to RM9.80 and RM5.93 respectively, while TNB dropped four sen to RM15.70.

Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM9.36.

Among actives, MY EG rose one sen to RM1.40 and Melewar-Warrants increased 8.5 sen to nine sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 53.89 points to 12,737.52, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 53.47 points to 12,520.38 and the FBM 70 fell 56.28 points to 15,534.13.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 38.42 points to 12,902.08 and the FBM Ace Index shed 44.26 points to 5,455.31.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 112.12 points lower at 17,604.54, the Industrial Index trimmed 19.48 points to 3,246.21 and the Plantation Index fell 36.66 points to 7,635.70. — Bernama